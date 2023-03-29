New Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive to join Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Chris Evans, who has been in the healthcare industry for 21 years, is to join the Trust in April from Portsmouth Hospitals Trust, where he has been Chief Operating Officer since 2020.

His career started at what was Salford Primary Care Trust before he progressed into management positions which led to him to becoming Managing Director for Salford Health and Social Care in 2014.

Throughout his career, Mr Evans has worked in a variety of hospitals including both Central Manchester University Hospitals and The Christie, before taking his first position as a Chief Operating Officer at the Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals Trust in 2018.

Chris Evans, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

He said: “I am looking forward to being part of Mid Yorkshire Hospitals and its future, supporting system and partnership working.

"I am confident I can continue to deliver great outcomes for patients and families in the Wakefield and Kirklees districts, supporting everyone to provide compassionate and respectful care.”

Len Richards, Chief Executive of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, added: “We are excited to have Chris join our team as our Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive.

“Chris stood out from a strong field of candidates due to his extensive experience, his leadership style, and his passion to making a difference. We are very pleased to have him join us.”