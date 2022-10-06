Nearly half of Yorkshire workers skipping lunch due to large workloads study finds
Just Eat for Business's recent survey has revealed that two in five Yorkshire office workers end up skipping their lunch to accommodate excessive workloads.
Along with workloads, 44% of the region's office workers told Just Eat for Business they’ve skipped lunch because they weren’t given enough time to buy and eat food.
Government advice states that workers have the right to one uninterrupted 20 minute rest break during their working day, if they work more than six hours per day.
This means that workers who miss lunch will then not be able to eat till the end of their working day.
Most Popular
Tom Baxter, Account Management Director at Just Eat for Business, said: “It’s not recommended that people skip lunch, as it’s important to fuel ourselves during the working day.
“If Yorkshire employers are unable to extend lunch breaks, they need to make sure that their employees are able to eat regularly.”