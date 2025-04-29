MY Surgical Hub at Dewsbury sees first patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MY Surgical Hub at Dewsbury and District Hospital is now open, and the first patients have been seen in the consulting outpatient rooms on 28 April 2025.

It provides additional capacity for patients in our region each year, for surgical procedures and outpatient services.

There are ten outpatient clinic rooms, four treatment rooms for small procedures, and two operating theatres for patients requiring general anaesthetic. All patients are treated as day case patients, with no need for an overnight stay.

The hub uses innovative pathways for some groups of patients, depending on the procedure they need, and introduces more 'one-stop' appointments, cutting down of the number of times patients need to attend hospital.

MY Surgical Hub also incorporates the latest technologies and equipment to ensure patients receive the best possible care.

The hub is located at Dewsbury and District Hospital outside the Boothroyd Centre, Fitton House, and Staincliffe Wing buildings.

The first patient seen was Muhammad Bilal Younis (pictured), 34, from Batley. He said: “I would 100 percent recommend MY Surgical Hub to my friends and relatives. It is local, so it’s very easy to access your appointments without travelling long distances to other hospitals.

“The facilities are all brand new, nice and clean, spacious and full of light!”

Abdullah Hussain, 18, from Dewsbury, was seen next. He said: “I think the facilities are great, the new building is nice and vibrant with a modern feel to it. It’s great for Dewsbury.”

Richard Robinson, Chief Medical Officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “These are new, state of the art facilities built in the heart of Dewsbury, providing day case surgery and diagnostics for our local patients. The hub will really help us to reduce waiting times for surgery, which is important for our local community.”

Lead Nurse, Evie Chalkley, said: “We are so excited to be treating patients at MY Surgical Hub at Dewsbury and District Hospital. We have been working so hard towards this milestone day, and with the hub now open we will be able to treat our patients sooner.”

Evie added: “I would like to give a special thank you to colleagues across the Dewsbury site for their support in helping us get the hub ready to open. This wouldn’t have been possible without amazing teamwork from our facilities, domestics, estates, digital, medical physics and nursing teams all coming together.

“I am very proud to have been a part of this project and cannot wait to see more patients come to our brand new facility over the coming weeks and months, receiving the highest standards of care.”