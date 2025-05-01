Muslims for MRI have helped to raise £170,000 for the local NHS Trust’s MRI Appeal.

The money has been raised by Muslims for MRI - a network including 60 mosques in addition to businesses, charities and individuals from across Wakefield and Dewsbury - with their fundraising efforts helping towards a new MRI suite at Pinderfields Hospital.

The MY MRI Appeal aims to enhance diagnostic services across the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust by funding advanced MRI equipment which will help reduce waiting times and improve outcomes for patients across the region.

Pinderfields recently held a celebratory event where members of Muslims for MRI were warmly welcomed by NHS staff and charity representatives, while they were also given a guided tour of the newly completed and now operational MRI suite, which will have a commemorative plaque installed in honour of the group’s “generosity.”

Keith Ramsay, chair of MY Hospitals Charity and Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said:

“We are incredibly grateful to all those involved in the Muslims for MRI campaign for their outstanding support.

“Their efforts have directly contributed to the creation of a modern, efficient MRI suite that will benefit thousands of patients each year.

“This is a true example of community generosity making a tangible difference.”

Iqbal Bhana, of Muslims for MRI, added:

“We are humbled and proud to support such an important cause. This project brought people together from all walks of life to support the NHS, and it’s a moment of pride for our community to see the results of that unity and compassion.”

An opening ceremony took place in April to showcase the new MRI suite at the hospital.