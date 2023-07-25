Music therapy: Hospitals across West Yorkshire receive musical gifts to improve patient care

Using MY Hospital Charity, charitable funds, the Trust’s palliative care team made a successful bid for radios and CD players with the belief that music therapy can improve patient care.

MY Hospitals Charity is the registered NHS Charity supporting Mid Yorkshire’s three hospital sites in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury and in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the charity is to raise and allocate funds for projects that elevate the physical and emotional wellbeing of patients and staff, which would not otherwise be funded by the NHS.

Palliative wards across the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust have made a successful bid for radios and CD players with the aim for the music to improve patient care.

Speaking about their wish to fill wards with nostalgic music, Paige Newsome, Education Facilitator for the Macmillan Specialist Palliative Care team at Mid Yorks, said: “Music has long been acknowledged as a powerful tool for expression and as an effective instrument in meeting the needs of those who are facing illness and loss, whilst searching for meaning, hope and acceptance.

“Playing music in end-of-life care can improve a person's quality of life by helping to relieve symptoms, address psychological needs, offer support and comfort, facilitate communication and meet spiritual needs.”

Richard Robinson, Chief Medical Officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said; “I am delighted to hear that charitable funds have been used in this way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Elevating the experience, we offer patients is a priority at Mid Yorks.