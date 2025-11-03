Kim Leadbeater has backed a call for greater menopause support at work as the Government announces an expansion of menopause care within the NHS as well as renewing the Women’s Health Strategy.

The MP for Spen Valley joined forces with national campaign group Menopause Mandate during Menopause Awareness Month to highlight new research showing the significant impact of menopause on women’s careers and productivity.

Her call for stronger workplace policies comes as the Government announces major updates to include menopause in free NHS health checks for the first time, alongside a renewed Women’s Health Strategy to tackle inequalities and improve access to care across England.

The latest Menopause Mandate 2025 Survey, supported by QVC and based on responses from over 15,000 women, found that 77 per cent said menopause symptoms have negatively affected them at work; 40 per cent have considered changing or quitting their job; 11 per cent have already changed jobs and five per cent have quit entirely; and 23 per cent have taken time off work in the past year due to menopause.

Kim said: “Menopause is not just a health issue – it’s an economic one. By helping women get the understanding, flexibility and care they need at work, we can keep experienced and talented women in the workforce, improve wellbeing and boost productivity.

“I’m proud to support the work of Menopause Mandate in calling for every employer to put the right policies in place - and I welcome the Government’s decision to include menopause in routine NHS health checks as a vital step forward.”

Last month, the Secretary of State announced that millions of women across England will now benefit from menopause advice being added to free NHS health checks for the first time - a landmark step forward in women’s healthcare.

This change will ensure that women experiencing perimenopausal or menopausal symptoms get the right information and support, while raising awareness earlier so more women recognise the signs and seek help sooner.

This announcement also coincides with the renewal of the Women’s Health Strategy, which will identify barriers in access to healthcare and set out concrete actions to remove them.

The renewed strategy will build on progress made to date - including falling gynaecology waiting lists, new commitments to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040, and the introduction of free emergency contraception in pharmacies.

Kim added: “For far too long, women have had to battle to be heard when it comes to their health.

“These announcements show what can be achieved when we have a Government which finally listens to women and puts their needs at the centre of healthcare and workplace policy.”

Mariella Frostrup, Patron of Menopause Mandate, said:

“Women in midlife are among the most experienced and productive in our workforce, yet thousands are being forced out of their jobs because the right support isn’t in place.

“Employers who act now will not only retain talent but boost wellbeing, loyalty and productivity.”