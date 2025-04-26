Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mirfield teenager who was so thirsty she drank five litres of water every day found her symptom was due to a brain tumour so rare it doesn't have a name.

Alissa Bowman, now 17, started experiencing extreme thirst in June 2023 - which saw her relentlessly drinking water day and night.

She went from having around two litres a day to more than double the recommended amount - and still felt unable to quench her thirst.

Initially thinking it might be due to onset diabetes, Alissa and her mum, Fran, 49, visited their local GP where blood tests failed to identify the cause.

Fran is taking on the London Marathon for her daughter Alissa .

However, later that year, Alissa's symptoms worsened, leaving her constantly exhausted and with no appetite.

Alissa even ended up on a rehydration drip in October 2023 on a holiday in Thailand due to dehydration and by that December she was unable to get out of bed due to her body becoming undernourished.

She was admitted to Pinderfields Hospital on December 22, where an MRI scan revealed a cancerous brain tumour, affecting the function of her pituitary gland, which produces hormones that regulate growth, metabolism and reproduction.

Despite further tests and biopsies, medics were unable to diagnose the type of brain tumour Alissa had, and in May 2024, she began chemotherapy every three weeks at Leeds General Infirmary in a bid to get rid of it.

Despite medics being unable to give Alissa a direct prognosis due to the tumour's rarity, she completed six successful rounds in November 2024, which meant her tumour had shrunk by 90 per cent.

Now, Fran is due to run the London Marathon this Sunday to raise funds for the Brain Tumour Research Charity.

Teacher Fran said: " "It's been the hardest couple of years of our lives but Alissa is a tough cookie. She is the bravest, most inspirational person I know. I'm in awe of her bravery.

"I'm nervous about the run but I'm also excited and honoured to be running for such a good cause.

"I'm running for my superstar Alissa, but for anyone who needs or will need the Brain Tumour Charity.

"I had no idea how important the research they do is - Alissa's story has shown me how vital it is."

To donate to Fran's run, click here.