Mid Yorkshire Trust urges community to 'choose services wisely' ahead of double industrial strike this week
Due to the strike action, it is anticipated that there will be delays as hospitals across West Yorkshire will work with a reduced availability of consultants and junior doctors.
The Mid Yorkshire NHS Teaching Trust has warned that some hospital appointments and planned treatment may need to be rearranged, with healthcare teams set to contact those with rescheduled appointments as soon as possible.
The trust is since urging patients to consider their options carefully and choose the most suitable healthcare service based on the urgency and nature of their condition.
Richard Robinson, chief medical officer at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: "During periods of industrial strikes, we want to reassure you we are committed to providing the best possible care to those who need it most.
“Our teams across the trust and in our emergency department will be prioritising care for those who require urgent medical care with serious injury, illness or whose lives are at risk.
"If you find yourself in need of medical attention, please keep in mind that A&E is not your only option.
"For medical conditions that are not emergencies, there are alternatives such as visiting your GP or local pharmacies and NHS 111 where call handlers are trained to direct you to the most appropriate NHS service.”
For more information on when to go to A&E, and the other servives available, visit the NHS UK website: https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/urgent-and-emergency-care-services/when-to-go-to-ae/