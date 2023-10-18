Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust’s healthcare academy scooped the Excellence in Ongoing Learning and Development title at the NHS England Healthcare Support Worker Programme Awards.

The special event brought together healthcare organisations and professionals from across the country to shine a light on outstanding contributions to healthcare education and development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team were commended for their “dedication to continuous learning and innovation in the next generation of healthcare professionals”.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust’s Healthcare Academy won big at this year's NHS England Healthcare Support Worker Programme 2023 Awards.

The academy, led by the trust’s professional development and education unit, provides vital training, development and support to healthcare assistants.

The assistants gain knowledge and confidence before being moved to hospital wards to care for patients.