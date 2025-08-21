Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust facilities manager wins prestigious national award

Dawn Aykroyd, facilities manager at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, won the Outstanding Contribution to Quality Assurance award.

A facilities manager who works across Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospital, has received national recognition from the Association of Healthcare Cleaning Professionals (ACHP).

In announcing Dawn as the winner, the AHCP praised her ‘consistently high standards’ and ‘strong focus on patient care’.

During her 17-year NHS career, including the last three years working across the local NHS Trust, Dawn has achieved numerous milestones – notably establishing the Quality Assurance section within Facilities Operations.

She also led the introduction of NHS England’s national cleaning standards across the Trust, creating a system to ensure cleanliness audits are carried out consistently in every area.

“This award is for everyone who works in Facilities and the fabulous job we do,” said Dawn.

“Behind this success is the belief I have from our senior managers.

"This inspires me to be the best I can be, and I feel very lucky to have the best team around me

“I love my role at Mid Yorkshire and I’m thoroughly enjoying my time here with lovely, hard-working people”.

Mark Braden, chief infrastructure officer at the Trust, added: “Dawn’s recognition by the Association of Healthcare Cleaning Professionals is a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence and patient care.

“We are incredibly proud of Dawn and the Facilities team for setting such a high benchmark and for the vital role they play in ensuring a safe, clean, and caring environment for our patients and staff.”