Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust awarded for its support of nurses and midwives from around the world

The Trust have provided an outstanding international recruitment process and have been successful in recruiting healthcare professionals from across the world.

International recruits starting their NHS journey, receive a warm welcome in the form of staff support networks, accommodation recommendations, OSCE exam support, and professional development opportunities once settled.

Peer pastoral and cultural support is provided, through key projects such as ‘Stay & Thrive’ and buddy mentorships. Both projects help colleagues to explore professional development opportunities and provide a sense of belonging, making the transition for new nurses as seamless as possible.

Sharon Sinfeild, Deputy Assistant Director of Nursing, Workforce Development and Education, Ellie Valentine, Assistant Director HR, Chris Haigh, Head of International Recruitment and Jaqueline Boardley-Thorp, Lead Clinical Educator. Alongside internationally educated nurses Muhammad Housirme, Firas Ismail, Ahmad Atallah, Said Ighneim, Obieda Mansour.

Talib Yaseen, Chief Nursing Officer, said: “We are very proud to be recognised for the work we do, to support our newly recruited international nurses, midwives and other staff.

“Moving to a new job, undertaking exams, while settling in a new country is a huge transition. We do our very best to make sure everyone feels supported through their journey both personally and professionally.

“As one of the region’s largest employers, our colleagues work together to make a difference to our patients’ lives. We are dedicated to making the Trust a brilliant, and inclusive, place to work. I am happy we are being recognised as doing so.

