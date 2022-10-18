The event, which raised more than £20,000, was part of the National Allied Health Professionals awareness day, which saw eight riders gather in Pinderfields Hospital atrium to compete against each other to score the greatest number of miles in under three minutes.

Members of the Wakefield Trinity Ladies Rugby Team also showed up on the day to support the cause, participating in the challenge with the team mascot, Daddy Cool, cheering everyone on.

William Moore, foundation media and commercial executive who leads on fundraising activities for Wakefield Trinity, said: “It was a pleasure for Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation to use our brand as club to support on such a worthwhile cause.

Healthcare workers at Mid Yorks NHS are trying to raise the money needed for the state-of-the-art Tesla MRI scanner.

"Hopefully, we can work closely on similar activities in the future.”

In the months since the appeal was launched, staff from the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust – which covers hospitals across Wakefield and Dewsbury – have also taken part in the Great North Run, bake sales, tombola and the charity bike rides to raise the much-needed funds.

Donations raised for the Trust will go towards the MRI Scanner which will play a crucial role in the management of patients, particularly those with cancer, heart disease, and strokes by showing advanced imaging which is essential for scanning emergency and trauma patients.

Andrew Hodge, director of allied health professionals at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “It has been a pleasure watching Allied Health Professionals from across the trust come together to play a part in fundraising for the new radiology suite at Pinderfields Hospital.

"I am so proud of those who challenged themselves to push beyond their comfort zones and physical limits to raise funds to give our patients experiencing difficulties the best possible care.

“We know this scanner will improve the journey for our patients journey when visiting the Trust for treatment, as we have seen with the recent success of the new scanners in our other hospital sites of Dewsbury and Pontefract.”