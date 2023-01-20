Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust receives prestigious award for 'systematic approach and commitment' to client care
The Occupational Health and Wellbeing Service at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust has received national recognition for the high standard of service it provides
The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust has continued to meet the requirements for SEQOHS accreditation (Safe, Effective, Quality Occupational Health Service), following assessment by the Royal College of Physicians in association with the Faculty of Occupational Medicine.
The Trust, which covers Pinderfields, Dewsbury and Pontefract Hospitals, is one of 186 SEQOHS accredited Occupational Health services in the UK, first reaching accredited status in 2017.
To achieve the accreditation, organisations are measured against a set of comprehensive standards designed to help raise the level and quality of care provided including; conducting business with integrity, that facilities are safe, accessible and appropriate and that employees are treated fairly and in line with professional standards.
Phillip Marshall, Director of Workforce and Organisational Development at the Mid Yorkshire Trust, said: ““I am delighted that the service we provide our employees continues to meet with the high standards set by SEQOHS. It helps to demonstrate how seriously we take the health and wellbeing of all colleagues, which in turn helps them to provide the best level of care for our patients.“The Occupational Health team have worked particularly hard during the pandemic and increased winter pressures to ensure the quality of support they offer staff provides the best service. It is great to see their hard work recognised.”