All staff and visitors to Pinderfields Hospital at Wakefield; Dewsbury and District Hospital and Pontefract Hospital will be able to purchase discounted drinks, snacks and healthy meals as well as daily specials.

Staff and guests will be able to purchase a jacket potato with cheese, tuna, baked beans or salad for £1.50, a manager’s breakfast special for £1 and a manager’s special lunch for £3.

They will also be able to purchase a bottle of still water for 30p or a bottle of flavoured water for 50p.

All three of Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust hospitals will be offering discounted drinks, snacks and healthy meals as well as daily specials to help with the rising pressures of living costs.

Free fruit will be on offer every Monday with every main meal purchased as well as a hot drink from the table top coffee machine and biscuit for 50p.

During school holidays, children’s meals will be £1 with every adult meal purchased.

Mark Braden, director of Estates, Facilities and Digital Services at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are really conscious of the impact that the current cost of living crisis is having on both our staff and patients.

“We already have lots of support available to our staff to help with household costs such as money saving schemes, financial management advice, as well as access to free mental health and wellbeing support, but we wanted to widen this particular initiative to include our patients and visitors too.

“That’s why we’re delighted to be offering discounted drinks, snacks and healthy meals across all three of our hospital sites as well as daily specials to help with the rising pressures of living costs.

“We hope this gesture will be of help to not only our staff on their well-earned breaks but also our patients and visitors across the district.”

Earlier this month, Wakefield Council announced it will provide those who qualify for council tax reduction with supermarket vouchers to help with living costs.