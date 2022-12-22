News you can trust since 1858
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust extends visiting times at Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury for Christmas and New Year

Families can spend more time with loved ones this Christmas as hospitals extend visiting times.

By Kara McKune
6 minutes ago - 1 min read

Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust has announced it is extending its visiting times to 11am to 8pm during the festive season.

The trust covers Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury Hositals, all which will have the extended time throughout Christmas and New Year’s Day.

However, with flu and coronavirus still on the rise, the hospitals will continue restrictions on areas where there are infectious patients.

