Mid Yorkshire Hospitals to offer discounted food to combat cost of living prices

Discounted food and drink will be available at each of the Trust’s three hospitals, Pinderfields, Dewsbury and Pontefract, every Monday and Wednesday.

The following offers will now be available:

⇒ Jacket potato with a variety of filling options or fresh house salad – £1.50⇒ Manager’s special breakfast sandwich – £1⇒ Manager’s special lunch – £3⇒ Bottle of still water – 30p⇒ Bottle of flavoured water – 50p

The Trust said: “At Mid Yorkshire we understand the pressures that many are facing with the ongoing cost of living crisis and the impact this is having on the money people have available to spend.