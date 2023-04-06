Following the Easter bank holiday weekend, junior doctors across the country will begin four days of industrial strike action, which is scheduled to take place straight after Easter Monday (April 11 to April 15).

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust is asking the public to play their part by taking simple steps to look after themselves, their loved ones and check-in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust, which runs Pinderfields, Dewsbury District and Pontefract hospitals, wants patients to use the service that is right for them to ensure they get timely treatment for their condition by the appropriate medical professional.

Pinderfields Hospital Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees

Patients have been urged by the Trust to attend appointments as planned, unless contacted to rearrange.

Dr Sarah Robertshaw, Consultant in Emergency Medicine at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Next week, with the planned junior doctor strike action taking place straight after the Easter bank holiday, we are anticipating that our hospitals will be under enormous pressure as well as there being fewer doctors on shift than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our teams across the trust and in our A&E departments remain absolutely committed to providing a service for those patients who require urgent medical care due to serious illness or injury or because their life is at risk. This means that people who do not need emergency care will experience long waiting to be seen and some may need to be redirected to more appropriate services if their condition is not serious.

“If you are unsure, please access other community NHS services, such as your local GP or pharmacy, or use the NHS 111 service before coming to A&E. NHS 111 call handlers are trained to help you and make sure you get the right urgent treatment in the right place.