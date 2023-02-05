A total of 150 packs have been created which include nutritional foods, clothing and blankets to help patients transition back to normality following a stay in a Mid Yorkshire Trust NHS hospital.

The packs were designed to help patients who are elderly, homeless or who are identified by the Trust’s health and social care staff as needing a little extra support following their discharge.

The packs were funded by the MY Hospital Charity at the Mid Yorkshires Hospital Trust and will be given out in discharge areas across the three hospital sites of Pinderfields at Wakefield; Pontefract and Dewsbury.

Lyndsay Scaife, Head of Integrated Discharge and creator of the winter warm packs, said: “Putting provisions in place to help our patients to leave our care with the basics such as warm clothing and food for the next few days gives us great piece of mind that we have done all we can to help make the transition when back home a little easier.

"I am happy to be able to see my vision come to life and grateful to be able to help our patients in need.”