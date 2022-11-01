Mid Yorkshire Hospital NHS Trust scoops learning disability title at national awards
Nurses from the Mid Yorkshire Hospital NHS Trust have been celebrated as winners at the 2022 Nursing Times Awards for 'going the extra mile.'
The nurses won the Learning Disabilities Nursing Award following the development of the Trust's eight-week surgical pathway which was collaboratively created by the Trust alongside people with lived experienced.
The Trust covers Pinderfields, Dewsbury and Pontefract hospitals.
The pathway aims to ensure that patients with learning disabilities are offered timely surgical intervention when required and that hospitals provide patients with improved outcomes and an 'excellent experience.'
The annual awards took place last Wednesday at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and aim to shine a light on the brightest nursing talents throughout the country .
The judges praised the Mid-Yorkshire team on their 'commitmentment and improvement on the overall patient experience for individuals with a learning disability.'
Len Richards, Chief Executive at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “I am so proud of our colleagues who were part of this award-winning surgical pathway. The Nursing Times is a prestigious award, and it is an honour for our Trust to be recognised for the hard work they have done.”
Richard Bunn, Safeguarding Matron for Complex Needs at the Trust, added: “We are really pleased that the Nursing Times Awards has recognised us as their winners for this year’s Learning Disabilities Nursing Award.
“People with a learning disability are twice as likely to die from avoidable causes and this pathway aims to change this by putting the needs of people with a learning disability higher on the organisation’s agenda’’