Statistics show one in six children aged 5-16 are likely to suffer from mental health issues.

Children’s mental health charity, Place2Be, launched its first ever Children’s Mental Health Week in 2015 to shine a light on the importance of children and young people’s mental health.

Now in its eighth year, the charity is encouraging more people than ever to get involved.

This year Place2Be’s theme is growing together. The organisation encourages children and adults to consider how they have grown and how they can help others to grow emotionally.

The Blessed Peter Snow Catholic Academy Trust (BPSCAT), which has schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Birstall and Heckmondwike, has increased the focus on positive mental health this academic year, especially since children returned fully to school after the lockdowns of the past two years.

The trust is raising awareness in its schools during Children's Mental Health week this week, in line with the national campaign launched by Place2Be.

The schools will be covering activities such as assemblies, mindfulness techniques, additional sport and outdoor learning together with discussion and talk time.

Trust CEO, Richard Williams, said: “You only have to look at the figures in the BBC headline report last Friday to see how mental health issues are affecting our children and young people.

“Schools are often the first place that issues are noticed and at BPSCAT we want our children and families to feel secure in the knowledge that we will do all we can to support them.

“In the past, there may have been a stigma attached to having mental health issues, but we want it to be a subject that our children are well aware of and can understand and empathise with. Positive mental health for all is our aim.

“Campaigns such as the Place2Be's Children's Mental Health week support our efforts to raise awareness of this escalating problem.”

TakeTen charity, based in Dewsbury, launched its youth group to support children's mental health in September 2018.

This was after young girl Charlie Haigh wrote a letter to founder Stevie Morley, explaining how grateful she was that TakeTen helped her mum and asked if it could do the same for youths.

TakeTen youths is now running into its fourth year.

Stevie said: “We give our young people a safe place to come together and talk about mental health, well-being and suicide, all of which are key topics for them.

“We encourage them to talk openly about topics that are usually avoided because this gives them the coping skills they need in life.

“Everyday is a school day at TakeTen, we are always learning something and we do this in many ways such as arts, crafts, cooking and shopping - to bigger challenges like social skills.

“I am very proud of all my youths, and I will support them and get them the help they need.

“My aim was always to be the person I needed when I was younger and I think I am achieving that.”

One of Stevie’s youths, aged 13, said: “It is important to talk about your mental health because other people might be going through the same situation as you.

“TakeTen is very important to me because I am able to open up about my situations and makes me feel safe when I am going through a rough patch

“I think it is very important for people to reach out and open up about their issues because they can be helped.”

Place2Be has provided free resources online that will help children and adults take part in the week.

All of the ideas can be adapted for use in school, home-schooling, online lessons or independent learning.

To access the resources, visit https://www.childrensmentalhealthweek.org.uk/