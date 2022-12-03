The screening was held at Connect Housing in Dewsbury and was hosted by Kirklees Council and CLEAR Men’s Talk – a project for men who have experienced mental health issues to signpost support and encourage men to talk.

Commissioned by Kirklees Public Health, the films featured men from support groups including Andy’s Man Club, Luke’s Lads and Platform 1 speaking openly about their own issues, how they got involved with the projects and what keeps them coming back.

Councillor Musarrat Khan, who spoke at the event, said: “It was an honour to speak at the Men’s Talk Digital event, especially as it’s one led by people with lived experiences.

Members of Men's Talk Digital alongside Coun Eric Firth, Coun Musarrat Khan, Emily Parry-Harris - Head of Public Health Kirklees Council, Rebecca Elliot - Public Health Manager, at Kirklees Council, Sophia Buncy - Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire.

"Suicide rates in Kirklees are highest amongst men and we have a long-term focus to reduce those numbers.

"That’s why, with a co-ordinated approach from the Kirklees Suicide Prevention Action Group, we aim to work collaboratively with organisations across the board, to identify any gaps and improve provision for men’s well-being across Kirklees.”

The Kirklees’ Suicide Prevention Action Group - a multi-agency group including public health, housing commissioners, NHS and a range of voluntary sector organisations including Men’s Talk – has been working to identify gaps in wellbeing support for men, improve provision and ultimately reduce the numbers of people taking their own life by suicide.

If you or someone you know needs support for their mental health, visit the dedicated mental health pages at www.kirklees.gov.uk/menatlhealth.