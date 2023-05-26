News you can trust since 1858
Mental Health Awareness Week: Batley and Spen MP calls on government to do more to tackle loneliness

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater organised two events in Parliament during Mental Health Awareness Week.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 26th May 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

This year’s theme during the important week, organised by The Mental Health Foundation and held between May 15 to May 21, was anxiety, and Kim spoke at a Youth Loneliness event in her role as co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Tackling Loneliness and Connected Communities, as she continues to press the government to do more to support people with their health and well-being.

The discussion in Parliament heard from young people affected by loneliness as well as charities and youth groups.

Kim said: “A great many people are impacted by loneliness, which can have a negative effect on their physical and mental health, their well-being, and confidence.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater during Mental Health Awareness Week.Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater during Mental Health Awareness Week.
As chair of the APPG for Running, Kim also hosted an inclusive run around Westminster with England Athletics and Hull-based group ‘Fit Mums and Friends’ followed by a reception to celebrate the power of running for positive physical and mental health.

Kim regularly raises mental health when meeting local groups. In recent weeks she has visited Heckmondwike-based Blue Tulips, which offers mental health support to women, and charity Team Daniel, which was set up after teenager Daniel Long tragically took his own life due to exam stress. She is also a strong supporter of Andy’s Mans Club who have local groups in Batley and Cleckheaton addressing men’s mental health concerns.

As a passionate advocate for physical activity, Kim is keen to promote local running clubs in Batley and Spen, such as Go Be Runners, Hecky Striders, Roberttown Road Runners, Spenborough Athletics Club, and Birstall and Oakwell Run Fit.

She is also heavily involved with the annual Run for Jo, which, this year, takes place on Sunday, June 25 at Oakwell Hall.

Kim spoke at a Youth Loneliness event in her role as co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Tackling Loneliness and Connected CommunitiesKim spoke at a Youth Loneliness event in her role as co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Tackling Loneliness and Connected Communities
Kim, who launched her Healthy Britain report in March, said the Parliamentary discussions had included “powerful conversations” about mental health and loneliness and demonstrated the need for a more proactive joined-up approach from the government.

She added: “There are huge positives to running and physical activity generally, which can help improve and maintain good mental health.

“I would encourage everyone to take advantage of the many excellent groups and facilities we have across Batley and Spen.”

