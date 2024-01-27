Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The percentage of children receiving the MMR vaccine - which protects against measles, mumps and rubella – has slipped in recent years, with only 85 per cent of the UK’s five-year-olds receiving two doses of the vaccine.

This is 10 per cent lower than the target set by the World Health Organisation needed to achieve and maintain elimination.

Fortunately, in Kirklees, only two suspected cases of measles have been reported so far this year, according to figures from the UK Health Security Agency.

Parents are being urged to have their children vaccinated

However, this is considered two cases too many, and Kirklees Council is also urging residents to makes sure they are vaccinated.

The council’s director of public health, Rachel Spencer-Henshall, said: “Vaccines are our best line of defence against diseases like measles and help stop outbreaks occurring in the community.

“We are working with NHS colleagues to provide a mobile vaccination unit and details around locations and dates will be available on Kirklees Council’s Facebook page as soon as these have been confirmed.

“I am urging all parents and carers to make sure your children are up to date with their two MMR doses.

"It’s never too late to catch up, and you can get the MMR vaccine for free on the NHS whatever your age.”

Spending 15 minutes or more in direct contact with someone infected with measles is enough to catch the infection.

People whose immunity is compromised, pregnant women and unvaccinated children are at increased risk of severe disease.

Measles symptoms to be aware of include:

high fever

sore, red, watery eyes

coughing

aching and feeling generally unwell

a blotchy red brown rash, which usually appears after the initial symptoms.

Anyone with symptoms that could be measles is advised to stay at home and phone their GP or NHS 111 for advice, rather than visiting the surgery or A&E.

This is because measles spreads very quickly and easily and so it is important to try and prevent the illness spreading further.