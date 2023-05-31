Major boost for Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust as new liver scanner is unveiled
The scanner, which uses ultrasound to measure the stiffness and fattiness of a person’s liver, is a quick, painless and non-invasive alternative to an MRI or CT scan.
The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which covers Dewsbury, Pinderfields and Pontefract Hospitals, was able to purchase the scanner following a successful bid for capital funding.
Richard Robinson, Chief Medical Officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to add a Fibroscanner to our suite of diagnostic equipment.
"Being able to scan our patients in this way will enable us to identify quicker those who may be at a higher risk of liver disease or cancer meaning we can start their treatment sooner.
"It also means that they don’t have to join a waiting list for a CT or MRI scanner which are used for a much wider array of medical issues.”
Following the scan, patients will be advised if there’s currently no further action needed, or a blood test will be taken and they could be referred on for further testing.
Mr Robinson added: “The scanner will help in our efforts to reduce health inequalities in our district, whilst at the same time providing a better experience for our patients.
"We’re all quite rightly very proud of this new addition and the positive impact it will have.”