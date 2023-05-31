The scanner, which uses ultrasound to measure the stiffness and fattiness of a person’s liver, is a quick, painless and non-invasive alternative to an MRI or CT scan.

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which covers Dewsbury, Pinderfields and Pontefract Hospitals, was able to purchase the scanner following a successful bid for capital funding.

Richard Robinson, Chief Medical Officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to add a Fibroscanner to our suite of diagnostic equipment.

Staff at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which covers hospitals in Dewsbury, Pontefract and Wakefield, with the new Fibroscanner.

"Being able to scan our patients in this way will enable us to identify quicker those who may be at a higher risk of liver disease or cancer meaning we can start their treatment sooner.

"It also means that they don’t have to join a waiting list for a CT or MRI scanner which are used for a much wider array of medical issues.”

Following the scan, patients will be advised if there’s currently no further action needed, or a blood test will be taken and they could be referred on for further testing.

Mr Robinson added: “The scanner will help in our efforts to reduce health inequalities in our district, whilst at the same time providing a better experience for our patients.