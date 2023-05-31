News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Major boost for Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust as new liver scanner is unveiled

Patients at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust requiring liver scans and biopsies could now benefit from shorter waiting times, thanks to a new Fibroscanner.
By Kara McKune
Published 31st May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

The scanner, which uses ultrasound to measure the stiffness and fattiness of a person’s liver, is a quick, painless and non-invasive alternative to an MRI or CT scan.

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which covers Dewsbury, Pinderfields and Pontefract Hospitals, was able to purchase the scanner following a successful bid for capital funding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Robinson, Chief Medical Officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to add a Fibroscanner to our suite of diagnostic equipment.

Staff at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which covers hospitals in Dewsbury, Pontefract and Wakefield, with the new Fibroscanner.Staff at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which covers hospitals in Dewsbury, Pontefract and Wakefield, with the new Fibroscanner.
Staff at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which covers hospitals in Dewsbury, Pontefract and Wakefield, with the new Fibroscanner.
Most Popular

"Being able to scan our patients in this way will enable us to identify quicker those who may be at a higher risk of liver disease or cancer meaning we can start their treatment sooner.

"It also means that they don’t have to join a waiting list for a CT or MRI scanner which are used for a much wider array of medical issues.”

Following the scan, patients will be advised if there’s currently no further action needed, or a blood test will be taken and they could be referred on for further testing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Robinson added: “The scanner will help in our efforts to reduce health inequalities in our district, whilst at the same time providing a better experience for our patients.

"We’re all quite rightly very proud of this new addition and the positive impact it will have.”

Read More
£23 million cycling scheme to create "attractive alternative choice" in region
Related topics:PatientsDewsbury