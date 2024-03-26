Members of the Macular Society attending a local sight loss support group meeting - a new support group has now been set up in Cleckheaton.

The support group, run by sight loss charity the Macular Society, meets in person on the third Wednesday every other month at Eve’s Cafe in the town’s Memorial Garden on Greenside.

The Macular Society, together with local people, organises the group, which aims to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions.

Vicky Thompson, regional manager for Yorkshire and North East Lincolnshire of the Macular Society, said: “I’m really proud and excited with the launch of this new group for people living in and around the area of Cleckheaton.

“I know from experience of our other support groups in the country that people who have been diagnosed with a sight loss condition do rely on them for socialising and support.

“The local group is not only welcome to new members who have been diagnosed with macular disease, but also their family, friends and carers.

“We know peer support can be so helpful and our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.”

The next group meeting in Cleckheaton takes place on Wednesday, April 17, 1.30pm to 3pm.

For more information about the Cleckheaton Macular Group, to become a volunteer, or to confirm your attendance for the next group meeting, contact Vicky on 07376398916 or email [email protected]