Local MP Kim Leadbeater MBE visits Spire Dewsbury Clinic

Colleagues at Spire Dewsbury Clinic, part ofSpire Elland Hospital were pleased to welcome local MP Kim Leadbeater MBE on a visit last week. The tour, led by Hospital Director Cheryl Ward, included a visit to the Spire Dewsbury Clinic, where expert consultations are offered to patients residing in Dewsbury and the surrounding areas.

Kim learned about how Spire Dewsbury Clinic and Spire Elland Hospital are supporting the NHS, reducing waiting lists for over 6,000 NHS patients needing elective surgery across various specialties including orthopaedic and general surgery in 2023.

Meeting with Amanda Clarkson, Sister at Dewsbury Clinic, Kim also heard about how colleague wellbeing is a key focus at the hospital. Valued colleagues are supported through a variety of schemes including menopause workshops, access to free mental health advice, LGBTQ+ networks and race and equality awareness days.

Kim was also pleased to hear about how the hospital has been making a positive difference to her constituents’ lives through local community fundraising. Colleagues regularly take part in fundraising activities for local causes such as the Yorkshire air ambulance, the Calderdale Lighthouse clothing bank and local food bank. The hospital also sponsors Huddersfield amateur football club and Birkenshaw blue dogs girls’ rugby team.

Commenting on the visit, MP Kim Leadbeater MBE said: “I enjoyed a really interesting conversation with Cheryl Ward and some of her staff, including their menopause champion Amanda Clarkson, about how public and private healthcare can work together to help patients get the care they need.”