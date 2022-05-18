Lidl extends lager recalled due to 'chemical' fear as shoppers told not to drink it

The store is extending a recall, made earlier this month, of Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% because it could contain the gas which is not mentioned on the label.

Lidl warns the product is a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.

Lidl is recalling all of its stock of the Starovice lager, which comes in 500ml bottles, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA.)

Lidl has extended its recall of a brand of Czech lager over fears it could contain undeclared sulphur dioxide.

The chain issued this message to customers today: "Lidl GB is recalling Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%, 500ml - all stock, due to undeclared sulphur dioxide which is an allergen.

"If you have bought the above product, and have an allergy or intolerance to sulphur dioxide, we advise you not to drink it. Instead, return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

"The recall of this item has now been extended to include all best before dates.