The NHS has advised people who take regular medication to ensure they have enough to last for the holiday period. Repeat prescriptions can be managed through the NHS App or your GP’s online service.

Most GP practices will be closed on Good Friday (April 7) and Easter Monday (April 10). Appointments will be available as normal on Saturday, April 8, from 9.00am to 5.00pm.

When your surgery is closed, you can access the GP out-of-hours service by going online at 111.nhs.uk or by calling 111.

Dewsbury Hospital

Community pharmacists are trained health professionals who can advise on a range of conditions such as tummy aches, sore throats or rashes. You can find a local pharmacy and check opening hours on the NHS website.

The NHS has also advised people to prepare for common health conditions by keeping their medicine cabinet stocked. Useful items include appropriate pain relief for adults and children, cold and sore throat remedies, and antihistamines. Visit the NHS website for information on what to keep in your first aid kit.

If you have an urgent medical condition, but it’s not an emergency, you should contact NHS 111 by phone or go online at www.111.nhs.uk.

Dewsbury walk-in centre is in the emergency department of Dewsbury and District Hospital. It is open from 10.00am to 6.00pm, with the last booking at 5.30pm, on bank holidays and weekends. Normal weekday opening hours are 9.00am to 8.00pm.

People are advised to always call 999 in an emergency or when someone’s life is at risk. This includes severe bleeding, head injuries, or if you think someone might be having a stroke or a heart attack.

A confidential mental health service offers support and guidance to anyone registered with a GP practice in Kirklees. You can access the helpline by calling free on 0800 183 0558, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

