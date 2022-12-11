Health chiefs have estimated that around 7 in 10 eligible people in West Yorkshire have now had the top-up jab but are urging those who have not yet come forward to do so as soon as possible.

Most will also be eligible for a free flu jab and, with experts concerned about a possible ‘twindemic’ of COVID and flu this winter, people are being encouraged to double their defences by getting both vaccines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Brennan, who leads the vaccination programme in Kirklees, said: “It might not be top of your Christmas wish-list but the vaccinations are the best present you could give yourself and those you care about. COVID is still circulating and making people seriously unwell and we are expecting infection rates to rise again in the New Year.

With Christmas just around the corner, people in Kirklees are being urged to get their COVID booster jab to keep them and others safe during the upcoming festive season.

Similarly, flu cases are on the rise and can be very dangerous for people in ‘at risk’ groups. Getting your jabs now will mean you are protected in time for socialising with family and friends over the festive period, when viruses like COVID and flu can spread most easily.”

Everyone aged 50 and over, or who has a condition that puts them at greater risk from COVID-19, is eligible for the booster jab to keep their immunity as high as possible this winter. This includes people with weakened immune systems, learning disabilities and pregnant women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frontline health and care workers and unpaid carers are also eligible and being urged to protect themselves and those they care for by getting their booster and flu jabs.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Director of Public Health at Kirklees Council, said: “Christmas is a busy time of year when infections can spread more easily with more serious impacts for people with health conditions and older residents. That’s why getting your winter vaccines is the best way to protect yourself and those you care about this Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Brennan, who leads the vaccination programme in Kirklees

Anyone eligible for a booster can book an appointment on the National Booking Service at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119 free of charge or people can search for walk-in clinics near them at www.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flu jabs are being offered to eligible people by their GP or are available at many local pharmacists.

Advertisement Hide Ad