A new day care centre featuring a cinema, spa and arts and crafts room is opening in Mirfield.

The new dementia day care facility at Knowl Park House in Mirfield is set to open this autumn.

It will cater for up to 30 people each day from Monday to Friday, and incorporate the latest assistive technology.

It will include an “activity zone” featuring a large arts and crafts room, and a “wellbeing zone” with a cinema and spa.

An outdoor area at the new dementia daycare centre.

There will also be a “home therapy zone” with an open-plan lounge, dining and kitchen area.

Each of these areas will lead to outdoor spaces – some with a greenhouse, potting shed and raised beds, and another with an exercise area and water feature.

Kirklees Council says that all doors have been fitted and external lighting installed. Now, new furniture is being brought into the centre and indoor lights put in, including specialist lighting in the cinema room.

Outside, soft landscaping is in progress ready for plants and flowers to be planted, and the resin surface has been laid for footpaths in the courtyard.

The exterior of Knowl Park House which is due to open this Autumn.

Still to come is the installation of acoustic timber panels to help dampen the sound in potentially noisy areas like reception as people living with dementia can be sensitive to loud noises.

Any outstanding mechanical and electrical systems works will also be completed.

