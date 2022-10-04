The project is being delivered through the Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund programme, which is aimed at making it easier for people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

The proposed scheme includes walking and cycling improvements on existing streets, as well as a new traffic-free greenway.

Also featured in the proposal is the upgrade of junctions and crossings with greater priority for buses, improvements to public spaces and traffic calming measures.

Coun Eric Firth, cabinet member for transport and Dewsbury ward councillor, said: “For Kirklees to grow sustainably, it is essential that we provide infrastructure to help people make the shift to more sustainable and active forms of transport for their shorter journeys.

“It’s good to see that the revised proposals have taken into account the feedback from the first round of public consultation. Promoting travel options that reduce the use of energy is to be welcomed.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “This is part of a £75million investment which will help make it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport across Kirklees.

“This is a great example of how together we are making Dewsbury, Batley and Chidswell even better places to live and work.”

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s transport committee, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Kirklees Council on this important scheme.

“These proposals will connect more people with jobs, training and education.”

Local people, businesses and community groups are invited to review the latest plans, which have been revised following feedback in the previous round of public consultation in autumn 2021.

The Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund programme aims to provide an accessible, attractive and cleaner alternative to car journeys across the district.

The plan is part of a £457 million programme funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) and local match funding.

The consultation will run until Thursday, October 20.

For more information and to find out how to have your say, visit www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/DBCtravel2.