Kirklees Council: Are you entitled to free home safety equipment?

If you live in Kirklees and have a child under two years old, you could be entitled to free home safety equipment, information and advice.

By Jessica Barton
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 11:30 am

As part of the Thriving Kirklees offer, the Yorkshire Children’s Centre is providing a free safety in the home service to all eligible families.

For people who qualify for the service, the safety equipment includes: two safety gates, one fire guard, one bath mat, cupboard locks, corner cushions, blind cord winders, window restrictors and a reduce the risk book.

To find out if you are eligible and for details on how to apply, visit https://yorkshirechildrenscentre.org.uk/safety-in-the-home/

Are you eligible for free safety quipment or Healthy Start?

Families who are eligible for the free home safety equipment may also be eligible for a Healthy Start card, which can be used to buy a range of products including milk and healthy food.

Healthy Start aims to improve nutrition for those who are pregnant and children under four in low-income families who receive certain benefits.

To find out more, visit https://www.healthystart.nhs.uk/

