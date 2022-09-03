Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the Thriving Kirklees offer, the Yorkshire Children’s Centre is providing a free safety in the home service to all eligible families.

For people who qualify for the service, the safety equipment includes: two safety gates, one fire guard, one bath mat, cupboard locks, corner cushions, blind cord winders, window restrictors and a reduce the risk book.

To find out if you are eligible and for details on how to apply, visit https://yorkshirechildrenscentre.org.uk/safety-in-the-home/

Are you eligible for free safety quipment or Healthy Start?

Families who are eligible for the free home safety equipment may also be eligible for a Healthy Start card, which can be used to buy a range of products including milk and healthy food.

Healthy Start aims to improve nutrition for those who are pregnant and children under four in low-income families who receive certain benefits.