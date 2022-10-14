Children can enjoy a main, snack and drink from the Kids’ Munch Menu for free (normally £3.95), when £5 is spent on adult food or drink.

Sharry Cramond, Marketing & Hospitality Director at M&S said: “We know customers are feeling the pinch at the moment so we’ve worked really hard to make sure we’re not only offering families a great value and welcoming meal in our cafes over the half term holidays, but a completely delicious one too, even for the fussiest of little eaters.”