Kids eat free deal back at M&S Café this half term
M&S Café’s Kids Eat Free offer returns next Monday following its overwhelming popularity over the summer holidays.
The much-loved offer now returns to M&S Cafes to support customers over half term – from Monday, October 17 to Friday, October 28.
Children can enjoy a main, snack and drink from the Kids’ Munch Menu for free (normally £3.95), when £5 is spent on adult food or drink.
Hot mains include pancakes with blueberries and honey , jacket potato with sausage and beans, a ham and cheese toastie and cheese and tomato pasta and pizza options.
Sharry Cramond, Marketing & Hospitality Director at M&S said: “We know customers are feeling the pinch at the moment so we’ve worked really hard to make sure we’re not only offering families a great value and welcoming meal in our cafes over the half term holidays, but a completely delicious one too, even for the fussiest of little eaters.”