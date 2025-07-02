Keep safe in hot summer weather

Volunteers from the Cycle Response Unit.

First aid and health response charity St John Ambulance explains how you can stay safe in hot weather this summer

Knowing how to spot the symptoms and treat common heat-related conditions such as heat exhaustion, sunburn and dehydration can also be vital in helping people look after themselves and others, as well as preventing avoidable trips to hospital.

Long periods in the sun can take its toll after a while and can lead to heat exhaustion, which is caused by a loss of salt and water from the body, usually through excessive sweating. It develops slowly and usually happens to people who aren’t used to hot, humid weather. If you’re at a festival and it’s very hot, it’s easy to suffer from heat exhaustion.

These are typical symptoms:

Headache. Dizziness and confusion. Loss of appetite and feeling sick. Sweating with pale clammy skin. Cramps in the arms, legs and stomach. Fast, weakening pulse and breathing.

Treating heat exhaustion:

Help them to lie down in a cool place and raise their legs. Give them lots of water to drink or isotonic sports drinks. Check their breathing, pulse and responsiveness. Suggest they get medical advice. Call 999/112 if you are concerned.

Heat stroke is characterised by someone having a very high internal temperature (40c and above) and a decreased level of consciousness. This might mean they are confused, unresponsive or even aggressive. The initial first response for this is known as “S3F”:

- Shade: get them out of the sun or away from the heat source

- Strip: take all extra layers off the person, ideally down to their underwear

- Spray: spray misted water over the patient or pour cool water over them

- Fan: waft air across them with a fan to promote evaporation

Heat stroke can be life threatening. If someone is showing signs of heat stroke, call 999 immediately.

It’s important to avoid too much exposure to the sun by covering up with clothing, staying in the shade and applying high factor sunscreen. Most sunburn is mild, but in severe cases the skin can become damaged, turn lobster red and blister. They may also develop heat exhaustion.

Symptoms of sunburn include:

Reddened skin. Pain in the area of the burn. There may be blistering.

Treating sunburn:

Cover the skin with light clothing and move them out of the sun. Give them cold water to sip. Cool the skin with cool water for 10 minutes. Apply calamine lotion to soothe mild sunburn. If there are blisters, advise that they see a healthcare professional. Treat any symptoms of heat exhaustion or heatstroke and get medical help.

Dehydration happens when someone loses more fluid than they take in, especially if it’s really hot outside, so make sure you’re sipping lots of water at regular intervals.

There are four key things to look for:

Headaches and light-headedness. Dry mouth, eyes and lips. Passing only small amounts of dark urine. Muscle cramps.

Treating dehydration:

Help them to sit down and give them plenty of water to drink. Giving them an oral rehydration solution to drink will help replace salt and other minerals which they’ve lost – you can buy this in sachets from any pharmacy. If they have any painful cramps, encourage them to rest, help them stretch and massage their muscles that hurt. Keep checking how they’re feeling – if they still feel unwell once they’re rehydrated then encourage them to see a healthcare professional straight away.

If left untreated, someone with dehydration can develop heat exhaustion, which is more serious, so it’s important to make sure they rehydrate themselves as soon as possible.

St John Ambulance’s Head of Clinical Strategy and Policy, Lydia Scroggs, says: “In the hot summer sun a few simple steps can really help everyone to make the most of the weather while staying safe. Drink water regularly - little and often is best, avoid the sun during peak hours, and wear broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30. If you're heading somewhere hotter, give yourself time to adjust and consider using SPF 50.

“Young children and older adults are more vulnerable in hot weather, so check in on them and help them stay cool and hydrated. A hat and some shade can go a long way.

“Finally, do take a moment to check the first aid advice for heat-related conditions on the St John Ambulance website—it could make all the difference.”

For much more information about heat-related conditions please visit https://www.sja.org.uk/heat.