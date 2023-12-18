The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust is appealing to the community to make informed decisions about their healthcare needs ahead of planned industrial action this week.

The junior doctors’ strike will run for three days from 7am on Wednesday, December 20 until 7am on Saturday, December 23.

The trust, which runs Pinderfields Hospital, Dewsbury District Hospital and Pontefract Hospital, has asked the local community to consider the service that is right for them, ensuring timely and appropriate treatment for their medical conditions.

Richard Robinson, chief medical officer at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “The junior doctors’ strike action will be the longest in NHS history and comes at a time of year that is already extremely busy, particularly in our emergency departments.

Junior doctors will go on strike later this week.

“Our teams across the trust remain committed to helping those who require urgent medical care due to serious illness or injury, or because their life is at risk.

"Medical conditions that are not an emergency can be treated by other healthcare providers such as your GPs or local pharmacies.

"These services will be able to provide you with advice and treatment without you having to wait in the emergency department.

“We advise, where possible, that people call the NHS 111 service before coming to our emergency departments.

"NHS 111 call handlers are trained to help you and make sure you get the right urgent treatment in the right place."

The trust has also warned of postponed outpatient appointments and elective operations due to the upcoming strike action.