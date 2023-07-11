Junior doctors' strike: Mid Yorks Hospitals patients warned of long waits and delayed appointments

The NHS is urging people to plan ahead for their healthcare needs as it prepares for extended strike action by doctors later this week.

A national walkout by junior doctors is taking place between 7am on Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 21 and a consultants’ strike is happening between Thursday, July 20 and 21, during which there’s likely to be a significant impact on services and disruption to appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr James Thomas, Medical Director for the NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: “The safety and care of people who use our services is our highest priority, and it is important that people continue to use our services when they need them.

A national walkout by junior doctors is taking place between 7am on Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 21 and a consultants’ strike is happening between Thursday, July 20 and 21, during which there’s likely to be a significant impact on services and disruption to appointments.

“NHS teams across West Yorkshire will be working throughout the strike period to keep people safe and well, but services will be affected. Our region’s hospitals and mental health trusts will be significantly impacted, as will some GP practices, and this will have a knock on effect on other parts of the healthcare system.

“That’s why we’re asking everyone to work with us to ensure they’re prepared for their medical needs during the week of strike action."

Mr Thomas said that some hospital appointments and planned treatment may need to be rearranged, but people should attend any booked appointments unless you hear otherwise. Healthcare teams will contact people as soon as possible if your appointment needs to be changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you take regular medication, check you have enough for the week ahead and if you need more, order and collect it before the planned strikes.

If you or someone close to you needs medical help, please get advice about the most appropriate treatment option by using 111 online (111.nhs.uk) or calling 111 if you don’t have access to the internet.

NHS 111 is a free, 24 hour online or phone service that provides help and advice on the most appropriate medical care; it can also arrange phone consultations with healthcare professionals and book appointments at urgent treatment and out of hours medical centres.

Parents and carers of young children can also find health advice on the West Yorkshire Healthier Together website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For people who have repeat prescriptions, electronic repeat dispensing (known as eRD) gives them the reassurance of knowing their next prescription will be ready for collection at their pharmacy when they need it, and flexibility so they have medication at busy times.

Guidance on how to order a repeat prescription is also available on the NHS website, or you can use the NHS App to order repeat prescriptions.

Mental health support will continue to be available throughout the strike period. Visit togetherwe-can.com/mental-health for details of local services.