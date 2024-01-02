People in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen are being urged to ‘choose healthcare services wisely’ ahead of a six day junior doctors’ walkout.

Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has issued a statement urging people to make informed healthcare decisions during what is to be the longest stretch of industrial action in NHS history.

The strike will run from 7am tomorrow until 7am on Tuesday, January 9.

Patients are being advised to call the NHS 111 service before coming into emergency departments. Patients with non-emergency conditions should use other healthcare providers such as their GP services or local pharmacies.

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has issued advice for Dewsbury patients during the upcoming doctors' strike.

Dr Sarah Robertshaw, consultant in emergency medicine at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said the emergency departments at the trust’s hospitals, which includes Dewsbury and District Hospital, are already experiencing very high levels of demand.

She said: “Our teams across the trust remain committed to helping those who require emergency medical care due to serious illness or injury, or because their life is at risk."

She added: “Unfortunately, some outpatient appointments and elective operations have been postponed to ensure we can provide urgent and emergency treatment to those who need it most. If you have an appointment or procedure due to take place at our Trust, please attend unless you are contacted to rearrange."

Patients who need urgent care for emergency and life-threatening conditions should come forward as normal. Patients with non-urgent conditions can expect longer wait times than usual, and may be redirected to more appropriate services.

GP surgeries in Kirklees offer appointments until 8pm on weekdays. You can check your GP practice website for further details on booking appointments, arranging medication, and accessing advice online.

For more information regarding when you should go to A&E, visit the NHS UK website.

Mental health support will continue to be available throughout the strike action and bank holiday period. Visit Together We Can for details of local services. If you need urgent help in a mental health crisis, call your local 24-hour helpline. For both Wakefield and Kirklees this is: 0800 183 0558.