Job vacancies in West Yorkshire: Healthcare, jobs and fundraising information at event in Batley
Locala Health and Wellbeing - the Kirklees-based social enterprise – is hosting the event at the Al-Hikmah Centre on Saturday, November 25 from noon until 5pm.
The aim is to boost people’s health and wellbeing and there will be details about the job and volunteering opportunities across Locala so people are being invited to bring their CV along too.
There will also be fundraising activities to support on-going humanitarian relief work in Morocco, Libya and the Middle East.
Teams from Locala who will be there include immunisations staff, clinical and nursing workers, and speech and language therapists.
Visitors who are over 75 will be able to receive Covid booster vaccines, and primary-aged children will be able to receive the flu vaccine