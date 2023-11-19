Job opportunities and free health advice will be on offer at an event in Batley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Locala Health and Wellbeing - the Kirklees-based social enterprise – is hosting the event at the Al-Hikmah Centre on Saturday, November 25 from noon until 5pm.

The aim is to boost people’s health and wellbeing and there will be details about the job and volunteering opportunities across Locala so people are being invited to bring their CV along too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be fundraising activities to support on-going humanitarian relief work in Morocco, Libya and the Middle East.

The event will be held at the Al-Hikmah Centre, Batley

Teams from Locala who will be there include immunisations staff, clinical and nursing workers, and speech and language therapists.