Jo Cox Foundation offers free mental health training in the Spen Valley

The training opportunity will provided the skills needed to identify mental health needs.

The Jo Cox Foundation will work with Kirklees Council and local councillors to develop solutions locally, using the designated funding provided by the authority.

This training opportunity will aim to upskill community members and local providers to identify mental health needs - this will enable people to find the proper support at the right time and in the right place.

A Jo Cox Foundation spokesperson said: "At the Jo Cox Foundation, our community projects in Batley and Spen are about increasing belonging and cohesion and reducing loneliness.

“Supporting people's mental health is key to achieving those goals, which is why we're pleased to be able to offer this free training with funding from Kirklees Council and encourage people who live or work in the Spen area to sign up."

The foundation is currently reaching out to anyone who lives, works, volunteers or supports anyone in Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Liversedge, Gomersal and Mirfield.

Taking part in this two-hour course will allow residents to; develop a deeper understanding of mental health conditions; learn methods and approaches for supporting someone experiencing a mental health issue; and increase confidence when talking about mental health.

The session will take place on Wednesday, May 11, between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The session will be held in person at the Heckmondwike Salvation Army community room, located on Barracks Street, WF16 0EJ.

To take part, sign up at: