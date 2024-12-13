Unwavering Warriors is a new support group in Cleckheaton which has been launched to help men facing mental health struggles.

Unwavering Warriors, formed by Cleckheaton resident Ryan Beech, aims to combat the stigma of mental health and encourage men to open up about any difficulties they may be facing.

Ryan said: “Although things are changing, there are still times when mental health is considered a taboo subject with men afraid to totally open up about their feelings for fear of being considered weak.

“We want to show that it’s good to talk. Expressing feelings in a supportive, non-judgemental environment is extremely valuable.

Ryan Beech, founder of Unwavering Warriors.

“A safe space can change everything. Not only the lives of the men that attend, but the people around them too. There’s no need to talk. Just turn up and have a brew and a biscuit.”

The group, which has already attracted around 15 members since it started last month, aims to remain small in size so it doesn’t feel too “daunting” for its attendees.

Ryan said: “If you’re struggling, or know someone who is, then there’s a seat waiting at our group.

“We realise that men can find larger, more formal groups, quite daunting when they don’t know anyone.

“That’s why we want to keep our group relatively close knit and in a small welcoming environment.”

Unwavering Warriors meets weekly, on Tuesdays, 7pm to 9pm, at The Chair Bar, Cheapside, Cleckheaton.