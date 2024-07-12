Interns graduate from Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust thanks to the successful learning disabilities employment scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The local Trust is celebrating graduates who have completed their unique one-year transition to work programme.

The unique pre-employment programme by the Trust and DFN Project SEARCH, waved goodbye to six interns at a graduation event on Friday, July 5.

DFN Project SEARCH is a one-year transition to work programme for young adults aged 18 to 25, who have a learning disability or autism spectrum condition, or both, and helps them gain the skills they need to secure paid employment.

After a year-long internship, the 2023/24 cohort of students were presented with a certificate of completion, for the work they undertook as part of the employment scheme at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust – which covers Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury District Hospitals.

This involved adapting to new challenges, learning various professions, and gaining the essential people skills needed for the working world.

Commenting at the event, one parent stated the impact DFN Project SEARCH has had on their family: “Project Search has changed our lives. We, as a family, did not know where to turn to next about education or employment for our child. Now they have not only secured a job but have a career. I would recommend the course to anyone lucky enough to get the opportunity.”

Out of six graduates, four have secured permanent employment since completing the internship.

For two graduates, this includes departments within the Trust, such as Housekeeping and Pathology.

Courtney Purdy, Project SEARCH graduate, said: “Not many jobs understand people with disabilities, and their needs. The programme is a great experience for people who have disabilities to learn new skills. It has helped me develop and become more independent. I’ve learnt how to work in a hospital environment, and I’ve now been offered a job as a Ward Housekeeper.”

Staying close to their learnings, other graduates from this cohort have also found employment within the community at other local health and care organisations.

Len Richards, Chief Executive at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “Congratulations to all our interns on this outstanding achievement, especially to those who have successfully secured permanent employment.

"The commitment the interns have shown to this internship demonstrates excellent work ethics, and all the young people should be very proud of the contributions they have made to their local NHS.”