The opening of the brand-new gym will offer people in Dewsbury and the surrounding areas the opportunity to access affordable, high-quality fitness facilities through PureGym’s flagship low cost, zero contract memberships.

Located on Rishworth Centre Retail Park, near to Aldi and Pets at Home, the c15,000 sq ft gym provides members with access to everything they need to explore their fitness potential and enhance their overall wellbeing, including hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment and a fitness studio, a huge range of classes, all included within the membership price, certified PTs available to support clients and a free initial exercise induction, a dedicated women's workout space and free parking available on site*

The brand-new gym is a fantastic addition to Dewsbury, driving footfall to the retail park and providing around 12 new jobs in the thriving health and fitness sector.

PureGym is always on the lookout for people who want to turn their passion for fitness into a career through the PureGym Personal Training Academy.

Not only does this programme equip candidates to become certified PTs in just 14 weeks, it guarantees them a job at the end**. The PT Academy also provides ongoing PT business support and opportunities for career progression into management roles.

It also has a TrainSafe commitment and has installed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all of their gyms.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “Following growing demand for PureGym’s flexible and affordable fitness offering in West Yorkshire, we are excited to open a brand-new gym in Dewsbury.

" PureGym provides members with 24/7 access to everything they need to enhance their health and wellbeing, including state-of-the-art equipment and group fitness classes - all through our low-cost, zero contract memberships.

"We look forward to welcoming members through the doors – sign up to our opening offer now!”

* Parking restrictions may apply. Please check in the car park before you enter the gym.

**Subject to interview

PHOTOS BY James McCauley.

2 . Weights A functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment and a fitness studio Photo: James McCauley Photo Sales

3 . Classes A huge range of classes, all included within the membership price Photo: James McCauley. Photo Sales