Improvements to Spen Valley Greenway celebrated
At the “Active Travel Day” on Friday Kim met with national walking, wheeling and cycling group Sustrans, as well as local cycling charities and West Yorkshire Police, to praise the improvements to the popular walking and cycling route.
The improvements to the former railway line included resurfacing a 2.5-mile section of the road between Whitechapel Road in Cleckheaton and Victoria Park in Oakenshaw, as well as improving access at Laithe Hall Avenue and Green Lane to help those with wheelchairs and pushchairs get onto the Greenway more easily.
Work on improving the Greenway began in February and was organised by Sustrans, in conjunction with Kirklees and Bradford councils.
As chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Sport at Westminster, Kim campaigned for a cross-governmental approach to improving the country’s health and wellbeing.
Last year she published “Healthy Britain”, a report arguing that a Labour government put health and wellbeing at the “front and centre of its promise to the people of Britain”.
Kim said: “It was Lovely to catch up with Sustrans, Streetbikes, Environmental Projects In Kirklees, fairandfunky, Safer Kirklees, Cycle Kirklees and West Yorkshire Police to celebrate the recent improvements to Spen Valley Greenway. We are very lucky to have these fantastic organisations working together across Spen Valley."