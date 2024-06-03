Improvements to Spen Valley Greenway celebrated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kim Leadbeater MBE celebrated recent improvements to Spen Valley Greenway’s road surfaces and access at an event in Cleckheaton.

At the “Active Travel Day” on Friday Kim met with national walking, wheeling and cycling group Sustrans, as well as local cycling charities and West Yorkshire Police, to praise the improvements to the popular walking and cycling route.

The improvements to the former railway line included resurfacing a 2.5-mile section of the road between Whitechapel Road in Cleckheaton and Victoria Park in Oakenshaw, as well as improving access at Laithe Hall Avenue and Green Lane to help those with wheelchairs and pushchairs get onto the Greenway more easily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on improving the Greenway began in February and was organised by Sustrans, in conjunction with Kirklees and Bradford councils.

Kim Leadbeater at Spen Valley Greenway

As chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Sport at Westminster, Kim campaigned for a cross-governmental approach to improving the country’s health and wellbeing.

Last year she published “Healthy Britain”, a report arguing that a Labour government put health and wellbeing at the “front and centre of its promise to the people of Britain”.