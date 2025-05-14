'I gave birth to three babies in just nine months - people think they're triplets'

A Heckmondwike mum gave birth to three babies in the space of nine months – after falling pregnant with twins just one month after having her third child.

Zara Bradbury, 36, gave birth to her little girl, Dei-Dei, on October 7, 2023, and she and her partner, Luke, 31, didn't plan to add to their family until she was a few years older.

But just one month after she gave birth, in November 2023, Zara missed a period – so took a pregnancy test and was shocked to discover she was expecting again.

But she was left even more stunned when she discovered she was having twins at her 20-week scan in February 2024.

Dei-Dei with sisters Zayla and Kayla. Photo: SWNS

Zara gave birth two daughters, Zayla and Kayla, six weeks early, on July 26, 2024 – just nine months after their big sister Dei-Dei – and says strangers often mistake the three girls for triplets – as they look so similar.

Zara, a stay-at-home mum, from Heckmondwike, said: "It was a real shock finding out I was pregnant with the twins after just giving birth.

"Luke was very very shocked, but he was hoping for twins as twins run in his family.

"He was adamant they were going to be boys – now he’s truly outnumbered.

Dei-Dei with her sisters Zayla and Kayla. Photo: SWNS

"They look a little bit alike, but I wouldn't say they look double.

"I do tend to dress them all the same.

"All the time everyone comes up to us thinking they’re triplets.

"I love that they can all be there for each other and look out for each other growing up.

Zara was shocked to discover that not only was she pregnant again, but she was having twins. Photo:SWNS

"I'm not looking forward to all three of them starting their hormones at the same time though, or when they all want a mobile phone or laptop."

Before having Dei-Dei, Zara was worried she wouldn’t be able to have children after suffering three miscarriages in late 2022 and was due to have a doctor's appointment to test why when she fell pregnant.

But, after a difficult pregnancy where Zara was constantly in hospital with gestational diabetes, Dei-Dei was born at Pinderfields Hospital, at 10.01am on October 7, 2023, weighing 8lbs.

Just nine months later, the twins arrived on July 26, 2024, via emergency c-section at 34 weeks.

Zara and Luke with their twin girls. Photo: SWNS

Zayla was born at 10.40am weighing 4lb 5ox, with younger sister, Kayla, following at 10.43am weighing 5lb.

Zara said: “I just knew that I wanted quite similar names because they were twins.

“I really liked Zayla, and I was trying to find something nice that went with it.

"Their umbilical cords had stopped working so they had to get them out as there was a risk of stillbirth.

"We spent 11 days in hospital."

The family has had some challenges – including Kayla’s recent referral to a paediatrician for child development and neurodisability.

The girls are often mistaken for triplets. Photo: SWNS

"It can be quite hard, but we've got a good routine going on," Zara said.

Zara said: “My mum comes over every other weekend and she does sleep here when she can to help out.

“And Luke’s mum and dad help whenever they can.

“They dote on them”.