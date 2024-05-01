How Kirklees Council vows to crack down on noisy neighbours this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the evenings get warmer and people flock outdoors, the local authority is asking people to be considerate of their neighbours while enjoying summer gatherings by keeping noise to a minimum.

To tackle excessive levels of noise experienced by residents, the council’s summer night-time noise service will run on Friday and Saturday nights between 9pm and 3am until the end of September.

The kinds of noise that can be dealt with by the council include loud music, burglar alarms and barking dogs.

Anyone subjected to nuisance noise can call the night-time noise team on 01484 414828.

In this event, council officers may visit problem areas to investigate and where possible attempt to resolve the issue on the night. If this is not possible, they will follow up shortly afterwards.

The night-time noise service also responds to calls about commercial premises so residents living near a venue, such as a pub or bar, can also call this number if excessive noise becomes an issue.

The council says its night-time noise team are usually quick to identify any problems and resolve noise complaints swiftly.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for Corporate Strategy, Commissioning and Public Health said:“What some people experience as a fun and harmless get-together can be a very upsetting situation for others, if noise carries on late into the night this can affect the quality of life for neighbouring residents.