Hot weather warning: Four common habits that could worsen your varicose veins

Another heatwave is set to hit the UK at the start of June, with the MET Office reporting temperatures reaching 31C in Dewsbury this weekend. However, with a third of UK adults affected by varicose veins, the sweltering heat and changes in routine can lead to sore, swollen and heavy legs.

Dr Mark Bratby, Medical Director and a Consultant Interventional Radiologist at Veincentre has put together a list of tips and mindful changes that those impacted can follow to ease symptoms, while protecting long-term vein health.

Varicose veins occur when tiny valves inside the veins become weakened or damaged, causing blood to flow backwards and pool. This means they often result in enlarged, blue or purple veins, most commonly in the legs. While often considered cosmetic, they can lead to pain, throbbing, aching and in some cases, more serious complications such as leg ulcers.

Dr. Bratby says: "As temperatures rise, many people underestimate just how much hot weather can impact their circulation. For the millions living with varicose veins, summer brings not just discomfort but a genuine risk of worsening symptoms if precautions aren’t taken. Simple changes to your daily habits can go a long way in keeping your legs healthy and comfortable during a heatwave."

Four Warm Weather Habits That Can Make Varicose Veins Worse

1. Prolonged Exposure to Heat

High temperatures can cause veins to dilate, making it harder for blood to flow back to the heart – increasing swelling and discomfort. Dr Bratby says “To beat the heat, I recommend seeking shade, using fans, and keeping sun exposure to a minimum. In addition, you should try and wear lightweight, breathable clothing to regulate your body temperature.”

2. Dehydration

During periods of hot weather, physical activity can easily lead to dehydration, which thickens the blood and worsens symptoms.“Try to drink at least eight glasses of water a day - or more if you’re spending time in the sun or staying active,” he advises.

3. Prolonged Sitting or Standing

Summer holidays often mean long flights, road trips, or prolonged periods of standing, but this can place added pressure on veins.“If you’re sitting for extended periods, take regular breaks to move around,” says Dr Bratby. “If you’re standing, try shifting your weight regularly or using a footrest to alternate legs. These simple adjustments can improve circulation and ease discomfort.”

4. High Salt Intake

Salt-heavy diets can also cause the body to retain water, leading to an increase in swelling. “Reducing your salt intake and focusing on fresh, unprocessed foods is a helpful step,” says Dr Bratby. “Try experimenting with herbs and spices for flavour instead of salt.”

Practical Tips to Ease Discomfort and Support Vein Health

Alongside avoiding common triggers, Dr Bratby recommends the following for daily relief:

Elevate your legs above heart level for 15–20 minutes a few times each day to aid blood flow.

above heart level for 15–20 minutes a few times each day to aid blood flow. Keep active with low-impact exercises like walking, swimming or cycling, which promote healthy circulation.

with low-impact exercises like walking, swimming or cycling, which promote healthy circulation. Wear compression stockings if you’ll be on your feet or sitting for long periods.

Finally, Dr Bratby highlights that certain professions may be at increased risk due to prolonged standing – including teachers, nurses and hairdressers.

"Being mindful of your circulation and making small lifestyle changes can make a big difference,” he adds. “By taking action early, you can stay comfortable throughout the summer and lower your risk of developing more serious vein problems.”