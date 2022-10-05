The Trust Board claims that adding 'teaching' will recognise their hospitals’ track record in their provision of 'high quality teaching and education.'

This follows the Trust Board's annual meeting last week, where they shared aspirations to gain University Hospital status within the next five years.

The Board covers Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals.

Pinderfields Hospital is set to become a teaching hospital. (Picture: BDP)

A spokesperson from the Trust Board said: “We are confident that we meet the teaching principles set out by the University Hospitals Association.

“Securing teaching status will confirm and provide recognition of the great work that we do, offering us a great platform to contribute further to teaching across West Yorkshire to help us meet the challenges of today and to create the workforce of tomorrow.”

The Trust Board most recently partnered with the University of Leeds.

Professor Mark Kearney, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Leeds, said: “We have been incredibly impressed by the enthusiasm and spirit in which The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust has approached its partnership with the University of Leeds and we look forward to working closely with them to support their application to be recognised as a Teaching Trust.

