Monday evening show presenter at HWD Hospital Radio, Glynn Jaine, was crowned best male presenter at this year’s Hospital Radio Awards.

HWD Hospital Radio, which is based in Dewsbury, won two trophies at this year’s Hospital Radio Awards, which showcases the stations and presenters who spend their free time entertaining those in hospitals up and down the country.

Monday evening show presenter Glynn Jaine was crowned best male presenter, with the station also winning a silver award for best station promotion for its short trail advertising the Friday night Rock Show, created by its presenter Simon Parrock.

Glynn, who has been with HWD Hospital Radio for four years presenting the show Glynn and Tonic, said:

“I’m proud beyond belief to have won this award. Radio has been a passion of mine for as long as I can remember so it’s humbling to be recognised for something I love doing.”

Award judges said: “I loved him that much I would even tolerate his impressions!! Great fun and I’m certain he’s a tonic to hospital patients.”

HWD Hospital Radio serves Dewsbury District, Pontefract and Pinderfields Hospitals and broadcasts online, so anyone can hear it via its website or on a smart speaker.

The station is a charity run by volunteers and is always on the lookout for new members to carry out various roles and fundraising opportunities.