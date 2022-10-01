Here’s where you can create your own lantern for the World Mental Health Day Parade in Dewsbury

Community Links Engagement and Recovery Service (CLEAR) will be joining other mental health services in The Working Together Better Partnership in Kirklees to host a lantern making workshop on Monday, October 3, from 11am until 4.30pm at Connect Housing in Dewsbury.

The workshop is in preparation for the World Mental Health Day Lantern Parade in Dewsbury’s Crows Nest Park, which will take place on October 10, from 5pm until 7.30pm.

The lantern workshop will give the general public a chance to make a beautiful lantern to join in the parade and celebrate World Mental Health day.

The parade will take place on Monday, October 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade, which was a huge success last year, will also include interactive information stalls and fun activities from local Kirklees community services.

Hannah Cochrane, senior support worker at CLEAR, said: “The Working Together Better Partnership in Kirklees, have been hard at work behind the scenes to make the parade bigger and better this year, with live music, an outdoor cooking session, as well as glitter face painting and arts and crafts activities, and the spectacular puppet parade by Handmade Parade (a local arts company based in Hebden Bridge).

“Everyone is welcome and we hope this will be a very enjoyable evening!”

Community Links, which is part of the Inspire North Charity group, is an award winning non-profit provider of mental health and wellbeing services in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 150 people attended the parade last year.