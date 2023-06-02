News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Herbert Protocol: Scheme to help trace missing people with dementia rolled out across West Yorkshire

An initiative that will help police and other agencies find those with dementia quickly and safely is now being rolled out across West Yorkshire.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:29 BST
Families can fill out the forms for vulnerable relatives who are at risk of going missing. (West Yorkshire Police)Families can fill out the forms for vulnerable relatives who are at risk of going missing. (West Yorkshire Police)
Families can fill out the forms for vulnerable relatives who are at risk of going missing. (West Yorkshire Police)

The Herbert Protocol, named after George Herbert, a War veteran of the Normandy landings who lived with dementia. enables officers to work quicker to find those with dementia who go missing.

It is a public document that gives vital information, such as a recent photograph, contact details, medication required and significant locations relating to the individual.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This can then be provided to officers and used to save vital time in a missing person investigation.

Most Popular

For relatives in a care home, staff there should be contacted initially by a family member to discuss filling in the Herbert Protocol form and it can then be included in their care plan.

For people living at home, the paperwork can be downloaded from the West Yorkshire Police website here and should be stored within the home.

Families can fill out the forms for vulnerable relatives who are at risk of going missing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The initiative was launched as a pilot in 2021 and in that time three people will dementia went missing.

Although they were all found safe and well by those who care for them (before police needed to be contacted) the Herbert Protocol gave them peace of mind knowing that information was available if the situation escalated.

Chief Constable John Robins from West Yorkshire Police said: “It really helps if carers have put all the important information in one place.

"This saves the police precious time in critical situations. Through the Herbert Protocol we can provide a specific and bespoke response.”

Related topics:West YorkshireJohn RobinsWest Yorkshire Police